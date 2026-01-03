Adams (hamstring) drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but is not likely to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Sarah Bishop of ESPN.com, Rams head coach Sean McVay is planning to play his healthy starters for Week 18, even with the NFC West division title out of grasp. Adams ended the week with back-to-back limited practices while working his way back from a left hamstring injury, but in the veteran wide receiver's case, the Rams may be content with sitting Adams for one more week to ensure he is in better shape for the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Assuming Adams doesn't play, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith would continue to serve in elevated roles on offense for Sunday's regular-season finale.