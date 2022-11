Edwards (concussion) was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Edwards was placed on IR in mid-October due to a concussion, but he's making progress towards a return. With the move, the Rams open up a 21-day window for the offensive guard to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to injured reserve for the remainder of the campaign.