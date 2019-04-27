Rams' David Edwards: Going to Los Angeles
The Rams selected Edwards in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 169th overall.
Edwards (6-foot-6, 308 pounds) is yet another Wisconsin offensive line prospect, one who played right tackle for the Badgers but invited questions about his NFL application by testing poorly at the combine with a particularly concerning 25.5-inch vertical and 99-inch broad jump. But he only started playing offensive line before the 2016 season, playing quarterback in high school and briefly working at tight end for the Badgers before settling in at right tackle. Given his relative inexperience, there might be some further skill set projection to make in Edwards' case.
