Long (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Long logged his first limited practice since being ruled out with a groin injury in Week 3, which kept him sidelined during Monday's loss to the 49ers as well. With the 24-year-old sidelined, reserve cornerback Grant Haley and rookie Derion Kendrick have taken on more prominent roles in the Rams' secondary. Long recorded seven tackles over the first two weeks of the season, and he should step back into a starting role opposite Jalen Ramsey when healthy.