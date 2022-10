Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Long (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Long has been ruled out for back-to-back games due to a groin issue, but he's returned to practice in a limited fashion and has a shot play in Week 5. With Troy Hill (groin) on IR, Long would be a candidate to step into a starting role if he's ultimately deemed available.