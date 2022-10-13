Long (groin) was listed as a limited participant on the Rams' injury report Wednesday.
Long returned to practice in a limited fashion last Wednesday after sitting out the previous two weeks with a lingering groin injury, though he was still ruled inactive for Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Therefore, it's likely that the 24-year-old will need to log at least one full practice Thursday or Friday before in order to suit up again for the Ram's Week 6 matchup versus Carolina. With Long sidelined, cornerbacks Grant Haley and Derion Kendrick have taken on bigger roles in Los Angeles' banged-up secondary the past three weeks.