Long (groin) was a full participant during the Rams' practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Long practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday after missing the Rams' previous three games with a lingering groin injury, though he appears to be fully healthy again participating in full Thursday. The 5-foot-11 cornerback played at least 70 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps in each of the first two weeks. Long should step back into a starting role opposite Jalen Ramsey for Sunday's game against Carolina.