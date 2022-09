Long (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official Twitter reports.

Long will miss Sunday's contest after he showed up on the injury report Wednesday with a groin issue. With both Troy Hill (groin) and Cobie Durant (hamstring) unavailable for the game as well, the Rams will be thin in their secondary as they take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Shaun Jolly was signed on Thursday and will likely step into a significant role in Week 3.