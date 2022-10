Long (groin) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Long will miss his third straight game due to a lingering groin injury after returning to practice in a limited fashion during this week's practices. With fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) also ruled inactive, expect Grant Haley, Robert Rochell and Derion Kendrick to all step into bigger roles in the Rams' banged-up secondary.