Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Long (groin) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Long played 51 percent of defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, so it remains to be seen if he's aggravated the same groin injury that caused him to miss three games back in September and October. After Thursday's contest, Long will get the benefit of extra time to rest up before a Week 15 game against Green Bay on Monday Night Football.