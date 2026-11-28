Allen (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Allen suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Rams' 26-13 win over the Packers on Wednesday. The injury typically carries a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, so his impending placement on injured reserve doesn't come as a surprise. An IR stint will require Allen to miss at least four games, so his next opportunity to play is Week 17 against the Buccaneers. Tyler Higbee is recovering from a pulmonary contusion, so that leaves Colby Parkinson and Max Klare as the two healthy tight ends on the Rams' 53-man roster ahead of Week 13 against the Chiefs on Thursday.