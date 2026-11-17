Allen caught his lone target for a 19-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

With all three of Puka Nacua (knee/toe), Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) out, the Rams leaned on their tight-end triumvirate of Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Allen, as all three played more offensive snaps than any of the Los Angeles wideouts. Parkinson (53 snaps) led the way, followed by Allen (52) and Higbee (51), and both Allen and Higbee caught touchdowns. Allen, however, ran just six routes on Matthew Stafford's 28 dropbacks, so it's not enough to warrant consideration in fantasy leagues.