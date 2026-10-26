Allen caught four of five targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-21 win over the Raiders.

With Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) sidelined for the Rams, Allen was thrust into an elevated role on offense for Los Angeles. He ended up running just 12 routes on Matthew Stafford's 32 dropbacks but made the most of his chances, particularly in the red zone, where Allen caught three- and five-yard touchdowns in the first half. Allen's volume of routes isn't enough to make him a reliable fantasy option moving forward.