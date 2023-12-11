Allen caught four of five targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

With Tyler Higbee (neck) inactive for the first time all season, Hunter Long, Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen were the next men up at tight end. When Long was carted off with a knee injury during the second quarter, Allen stepped in on the same drive and caught the first touchdown of his NFL career, snaring a sidearm pass from Matthew Stafford and rumbling seven yards through multiple defenders for the score. No other Rams' tight end recorded a catch during the game, and if Higbee and Long miss more time with their respective injuries, Allen looks like the most likely candidate to take over as the starting tight end over Hopkins after this breakthrough performance.