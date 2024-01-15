Allen finished the 2023 campaign with 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

At the start of his rookie year, Allen was buried on the depth chart behind starter Tyler Higbee (knee), recently acquired Hunter Long (knee) and returning backup Brycen Hopkins. Injuries to Higbee and Long thrust Allen into a starting role in Week 14, and he responded with four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. The fifth-round pick out of Clemson saw a slight uptick in playing time the rest of the way, and ended his season with a two-catch performance for 28 yards in the Rams' loss to the Lions in the opening round of the playoffs. Hopkins is an unrestricted free agent and Higbee is feared to have torn his ACL in the playoff loss, which would leave Allen and Long -- who is coming off MCL surgery of his own -- as potentially the only two healthy tight ends for the Rams for the start of 2024 if Higbee isn't ready to return by the season opener.