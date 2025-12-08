Rams' Davis Allen: Garners a pair of catches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen secured both of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 45-17 victory against the Cardinals.
Despite Allen, Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson all being on the field for nearly identical amounts of time, Parkinson has become the clear number one target of the trio during Tyler Higbee's (ankle) absence. Parkinson's six-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was his fourth touchdown in his last five games, while Allen has managed just eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in that same span. It's unlikely to see Allen's numbers significantly spike any time soon, even with a depleted Lions defense up next in Week 14.
