The Rams selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 175th overall.

Allen (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) is a bit slight and lacks speed (4.84-second 40), two details that might make it difficult for him to emerge as an NFL starter, but as a depth tight end he could be useful due to his polished skill set. Allen was never remarkable but was always steady and reliable at Clemson, where he started the last three years, a span in which he turned 112 targets into 83 receptions for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns.