Allen (shoulder) is questionable to suit up Week 15 against San Francisco on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Allen was a limited participant in practice Wednesday after being listed as DNP the first two days of the week, though Los Angeles didn't practice Monday and held a walkthrough Tuesday. His playing time has trended down since logging 81 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps Week 10, and he hasn't caught a pass in four straight games. If Allen misses Thursday's matchup, Hunter Long could be in line for more work on offense.