Allen (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Allen's full participation in Thursday's practice indicates that he is past a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Rams' Week 1 win over the Texans. His availability provides the Rams with crucial depth at tight end, especially if Colby Parkinson (shoulder) is not cleared to play against the Titans on Sunday. Allen and Terrance Ferguson would serve as the Rams' backup tight ends behind Tyler Higbee if Parkinson is sidelined.