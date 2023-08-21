Allen secured all eight of his targets for 53 yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders.

The fifth-round pick just returned to practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury that cost him the entirety of training camp, but showed no rust in putting on a dominating performance against the Raiders. Allen made multiple contested catches, showcased his abilities as a blocker, and functioned as Stetson Bennett's safety valve through much of the contest. Tyler Higbee is the only roster lock of the quartet of tight ends the Rams currently have in camp, but Allen's big game may help move the needle towards keeping the Clemson product on the final 53-man roster.