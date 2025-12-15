Allen secured three of four targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 41-34 win against the Lions.

While Allen and fellow backup Terrance Ferguson both took the field for over three-quarters of the snaps on offense, Colby Parkinson continued to be the fantasy darling of the trio, recording a fantastic 5-75-2 line on the day and earning his sixth touchdown in as many weeks. Allen's four targets and three catches both tied his season high for the year, making his ceiling low and his fantasy relevance dependent on finding the end zone; something he hasn't done since Week 10 against San Francisco. He'll likely take a back seat to Parkinson again in a huge Week 16 matchup on Thursday night against division rival Seattle.