Allen played nine of the Rams' 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals, hauling in his lone target for a six-yard gain.

With the Rams making Brycen Hopkins a healthy inactive for the contest, Allen and Hunter Long shared the No. 2 tight end role behind starter Tyler Higbee. Though Higbee played three-quarters of the snaps on offense on his way to a 5-29-2 receiving line on five targets, Allen still saw enough field time to come away with his first NFL reception. The fifth-round rookie out of Clemson will look to wrest the top backup gig away from Long and Hopkins over the rest of the season, but he's unlikely to make a meaningful imprint on the box score so long as Higbee is available.