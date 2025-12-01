Allen secured his only target for four yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

In the absence of Tyler Higbee (ankle), Colby Parkinson has been the main benefactor, and on Sunday he once again led all Rams tight ends in snap count, targets, receptions and yards. Neither Allen nor Terrance Ferguson (two targets) were a factor on offense, and Parkinson looks to retain his role as the team's top tight end while Higbee is on injured reserve. The Cardinals are up next in a divisional showdown in Week 14, and Davis will continue to be touchdown dependent to be a fantasy contributor.