The Rams placed Allen (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Allen is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 12 against the Packers. A stint on IR means he'll be required to miss at least four games, so there's a chance he will be back before the end of the regular season, with Week 17 against the Buccaneers being the earliest that Allen can return. With Allen on IR and Tyler Higbee recovering from a pulmonary contusion, Colby Parkinson and Max Klare could be the Rams' top tight ends for Week 13 against the Chiefs on Thursday.