Allen secured his only target for four yards during Sunday's 35-7 win against the Jaguars.

Allen, if nothing else, has been a model of consistency through the 2025 campaign; he's recorded either one or two targets and one or two receptions in all seven games he's played in. After starting the year with touchdowns in the first two contests, however, Allen has failed to find pay dirt since. With a tepid 8-59-2 receiving line and Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee all sharing targets in a crowded tight end room, Allen seems likely to continue his meager production. He'll face off against the Saints in Week 9 after enjoying a bye in Week 8.