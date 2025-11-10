Allen secured both of his targets for eight yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-26 victory against the 49ers.

Allen's touchdown drought came to an end after scoring in each of the first two games of the season. The four-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the second quarter was the first of two touchdown passes to Rams' tight ends, with Colby Parkinson snagging his first touchdown catch of the year late in the fourth quarter. With so many mouths to feed in a crowded tight end room, Allen will continue to be difficult to trust in lineups even with a divisional contest in Week 11 against a Seahawks squad that just gave up a 9-127-1 line to Trey McBride.