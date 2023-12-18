Allen secured his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's 28-20 victory against the Commanders.

Tyler Higbee's return from a neck injury did lower the rookie tight end's usage on offense, but Higbee didn't completely dominate the snap share at the position like normal, with Higbee on the field for 47 snaps to Allen's 26. The veteran Higbee did outproduce Allen with four catches for 36 yards on five targets, but Week 16's usage numbers against the Saints will be telling on whether the rookie has earned a more significant role, or if this was just a case of coach Sean McVay being cautious with Higbee before returning him to his nearly every-down role on offense.