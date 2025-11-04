Allen secured three of four targets for 37 yards during Sunday's 34-10 win against the Saints.

Allen enjoyed a slight bump in playing time and used it to produce his first multi-catch game of the season. The quartet of Rams' tight ends continue to operate in a timeshare on offense, heavily capping any upside that could be had from any individual player. Without an injury or trade that would reduce the number of mouths to feed, it will be difficult to trust any tight end for the Rams for fantasy purposes. A divisional showdown against San Francisco is up next for Allen and the Rams in Week 10.