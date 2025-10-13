Allen secured one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens.

Tyler Higbee regained his role as the Rams' top tight end after missing Week 5 with a hip injury, and produced a solid 4-40-1 line on his four targets. Allen only took the field for 21 snaps on offense, slightly more than Terrance Ferguson, who wasn't targeted in the contest. Higbee will likely remain the top option for the Rams at tight end, leaving Allen, Ferguson, and Colby Parkinson (concussion) fighting for playing time in London against the Jaguars in Week 7.