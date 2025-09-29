Allen secured his only target for no yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory against the Colts.

Tyler Higbee (hip) played despite suffering a hip injury on Thursday, and easily paced the Rams' tight end group in yards and targets. Colby Parkinson and Allen were each on the field for around 30 percent of the Rams' snaps on offense (which marked Allen's lowest usage of the season) and Parkinson made the most of his limited time on the field, making two catches for 17 yards. Given Allen's eroding snap share, he and Parkinson may be closer to being 2a and 2b on the depth chart, roles that have limited fantasy appeal on a Rams' passing attack that goes primarily through Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.