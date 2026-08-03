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Rams' Davis Allen: Taking reserved approach to injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rams are giving Allen (quadriceps) "some time" before he returns to practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay says that due to the soft-tissue nature of the injury, they do not want to rush Allen back. The tight end was a prominent part of the Rams' 13-personnel offense during the 2025 season, drawing 33 targets for 24 receptions, 208 yards and three touchdowns over 17 regular-season games. The 25-year-old was also a prominent member of the trenches in the McVay scheme, logging additional offensive and special teams snaps that helped lead the team to its 12-5 record. Now in a contract year, when Allen does return, he is set to become a consistent contributor for the 2026 Rams.

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