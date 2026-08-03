Rams' Davis Allen: Taking reserved approach to injury

The Rams are giving Allen (quadriceps) "some time" before he returns to practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Sean McVay says that due to the soft-tissue nature of the injury, they do not want to rush Allen back. The tight end was a prominent part of the Rams' 13-personnel offense during the 2025 season, drawing 33 targets for 24 receptions, 208 yards and three touchdowns over 17 regular-season games. The 25-year-old was also a prominent member of the trenches in the McVay scheme, logging additional offensive and special teams snaps that helped lead the team to its 12-5 record. Now in a contract year, when Allen does return, he is set to become a consistent contributor for the 2026 Rams.