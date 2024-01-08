Allen secured all four targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 21-20 victory against San Francisco.

With Tyler Higbee (shoulder) out, Allen took over once again as the Rams' starting tight end and was a solid safety valve for Carson Wentz. Allen's rookie campaign looked like it would be mostly relegated to bench duty with Higbee, Hunter Long (knee) and Brycen Hopkins starting out ahead of him on the depth chart, but injuries thrust him into an expanded role by Week 14. His 10-95-1 line in 15 games this season may not leap off the charts, but Allen has proven to be a viable option in the passing game if Higbee is unable to take the field in the Rams' playoff opener at Detroit.