Allen secured both of his targets for 17 yards during Saturday's 31-21 preseason victory against the Cowboys.

Year three for the former fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson started relatively quietly, although his meager receiving totals actually paced the Rams' tight end corps as Mark Redman managed just nine yards on his only catch. Tyler Higbee looks poised to reclaim his role as the lead tight end for the Rams, and 2025 second-round pick Terrance Ferguson (groin) is also a lock to make the team. Colby Parkinson sits as the primary competition for the tertiary tight end role, but Parkinson was a disappointment in his first year with the Rams (a modest 30-294-1 line over 17 games) which could give Allen a chance to leap the veteran on the depth chart to start the 2025 campaign.