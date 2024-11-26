Robinson was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Monday morning, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Robinson reportedly was cited and released following the arrest. It's not yet clear how the legal matter may impact his playing status moving forward. The Rams next play Sunday, Dec. 1 in New Orleans.
