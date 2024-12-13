Robinson (shoulder) failed to bring in his lone target during Thursday's 12-6 victory against the 49ers.

It was a miserable night for the Rams' pass-catchers outside of Puka Nacua (7-97-0), as the rest of the team combined for just nine catches for 63 yards. Robinson's second straight goose egg for fantasy managers can be partially attributed to the rainy weather in San Francisco, but the shoulder injury that limited him to just a single practice prior to Thursday's contest didn't hinder his playing time; he was second on the team behind Cooper Kupp with 51 offensive snaps. Things don't get any easier for Robinson next week, as a formidable Jets pass defense is up next in Week 16.