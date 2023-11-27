Robinson caught both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 37-17 victory against the Cardinals.
Robinson wasn't listed as a starter for the Rams, but ended up on the field for a season-high 40 snaps on offense, far more than No. 3 wideout Tutu Atwell's 24. Despite the big bump in playing time, Robinson was held to a pair of short catches, while Atwell turned in a respectable 3-76-0 performance. Notably, Cooper Kupp didn't look 100 percent throughout the game and also appeared to get dinged up again early in the contest, which may keep Robinson's role trending up heading into a tough matchup against an imposing Browns pass defense in Week 13.
