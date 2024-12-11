Robinson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has been a DNP estimate in back-to-back days to open the practice week ahead of Thursday night's NFC West clash with the 49ers. If Robinson is unable to go on the short week, Tutu Atwell would be next in line for snaps behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The Rams will release their final injury report of the week Wednesday.