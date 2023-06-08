Robinson agreed to a contract with the Rams on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery to address a sports hernia in February, and he's presumably now healthy. Robinson spent last season in Baltimore and had 48 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams' don't have much for established wideouts behind Cooper Kupp, so Robinson could earn a sizable role with a strong showing in training camp.