Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Robinson has played in each of the team's first four games, but with limited snaps, and he still has not seen a target on the season. With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returning, Robinson will be the odd man out in the team's receiving corps.
