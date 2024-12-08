Robinson sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Bills, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
At the time of his departure early in the third quarter, Robinson had been held without a catch on one target. As long as Robinson is sidelined, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith will be the options at wide receiver behind the top duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
