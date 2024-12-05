Robinson (hand) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Robinson exited in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win at New Orleans with a hand injury, emerging from Week 13 with two catches (on three targets) for 49 yards and one touchdown. He's made end-zone visits in bunches this season, with two apiece Weeks 8 and 9, while he's currently on another two-game streak with TDs. In order to have a chance to produce again Sunday against the Bills, Robinson may have to get back to full participation by week's end.