Robinson caught both of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 17-16 victory against the Seahawks.

Despite earning just seven snaps on offense, the veteran wideout made the most of his scant time on the field with a 23-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, which was the start of a key touchdown drive that helped the Rams pull off the comeback victory. Cooper Kupp (ankle) went down with injury during the game, and if he were to miss any time, Robinson, Ben Skowronek and Austin Trammell would likely see an expanded role behind starters Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell.