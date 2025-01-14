Robinson secured one of two targets for 23 yards during Monday's 27-9 wild-card victory against the Vikings.

Robinson was on the field for 38 of the Rams' 53 snaps on offense, eclipsed only by Puka Nacua, but didn't garner much attention from Matthew Stafford on a slow day overall for the passing game. Robinson's lone catch came in the first quarter, and he only saw a single target the rest of the way, which falls in line with his production in the latter half of the regular season. The Eagles, who kept Jordan Love and the Packers contained in their 22-10 wild-card win, are up next for Robinson and the Rams in the divisional round.