Robinson went without a target on his six snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

Cooper Kupp's (hamstring) placement on injured reserve to begin the season hasn't opened up any extra work for Robinson, who boasts the most NFL experience of any of the five receivers currently on the active roster. Robinson has played just nine total snaps through two games while the Rams have relied on fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua and third-year man Tutu Atwell to pick up most the slack in the passing game while Kupp is on the mend.