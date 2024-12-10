Robinson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Robinson missed much of the third quarter Sunday against the Bills due to a shoulder injury but was able to return to action. On Monday, coach Sean McVay clarified the nature of Robinson's health concern, calling it an AC joint sprain, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. With a DNP to kick off Week 15 prep, Robinson now will have a maximum of two chances to prove his health ahead of Thursday's game at San Francisco.