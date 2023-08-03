Robinson could be in for an expanded role after impressing early in training camp, Skyler Carlin of TheRamsWire reports.

Robinson and fellow veteran Tyler Johnson both signed with the Rams in the offseason, but Robinson has made the most headlines. The six-year vet has made most of his catches during practice and earned high praise from head coach Sean McVay, who said he's "really liked what I've seen so far from Demarcus." With Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and Ben Skowronek (back) both on the mend, Robinson should get an extended look during the preseason and may have worked himself into the mix for the No. 3 wideout spot between Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua.