Robinson (toe/hip) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

When Sean McVay touched on Robinson on Thursday, he relayed to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that the wide receiver wouldn't practice in the ensuing session but should be OK to play Monday against the Dolphins. Increasing his activity level one day later is giving Robinson a chance to back up McVay's words, and the former will have one more chance to get back to full participation Saturday before the Rams potentially tag him with a designation for Week 10.