Robinson caught four of five targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Browns.

It was a season-best performance for the veteran wideout, and Robinson got into the end zone for the first time this year on a seven-yard strike from Matthew Stafford late in the third quarter. Robinson's increased role in the offense the last couple weeks has coincided with a resurgence from Stafford, but he remains firmly behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp on the depth chart heading into a Week 14 clash with the Ravens.