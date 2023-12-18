Robinson caught two of three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 22 yards during Sunday's 28-20 victory against the Commanders.

With Tutu Atwell (concussion) out, Robinson entered the starting lineup for the first time all season primed to make a big impact against the Commanders struggling defense. While the veteran wideout's target share took a big hit from the 15 combined looks he saw in the prior two contests, he rewarded fantasy managers with a 23-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter, and added a 23-yard run and another 21-yard catch to complete a compact but productive day. Week 16 brings the stout New Orleans defense into town, and while they don't provide nearly as much fantasy fun for wideouts, Matthew Stafford's trust in Robinson in the red zone in recent weeks may keep him on the fantasy radar.