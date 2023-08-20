Robinson secured two of seven targets for eight yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders.

Despite being on the field for 49 of the Rams' 54 offensive snaps, Robinson was only able to turn seven targets into two small receptions. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had an erratic night while running the offense, and the only Rams' pass catcher that had any success on the night was tight end Davis Allen, which helps lessen the blame being squarely on Robinson for a poor performance. With four wideouts (Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell) now essentially locked onto the roster, the final three or four wide receivers on the final 53-man roster will likely come down to Robinson, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Johnson and Lance McCutcheon, with McCutcheon looking like the odd man out at the moment.